Mother’s Day moms celebrated

PUBLIC Health Minister Volda Lawrence on Sunday morning paid a visit to the Maternity Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital where she presented hampers to mothers in the post-natal ward.

The visit, which commenced around 10:00 hrs, saw the minister first wishing the mothers a “Happy Mother’s Day,” congratulating them on their safe deliveries, and occasionally entertaining brief, cordial one-on-one exchanges with them as she walked around the ward.

Minister Lawrence was accompanied by Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allan Johnson; Chairperson Kesaundra Alves; acting Matron Keith Alonzo; Senior Departmental Supervisor, Michelle Wade; Senior Maternal Supervisor, Denise Marks; and Junior Departmental Supervisor, Glenda Mc Alister, among others.

Also joining mothers in celebrating the day and the privilege of being blessed with healthy babies were representatives of Ansa Mc Al and Toucan Industries.

Ten of the hampers received were presented by Ansa Mc Al; five by Toucan Industries and some 20 by the Public Health Ministry.

Special recognition:

Meanwhile, three mothers were specially recognised for giving birth to their babies on Mother’s Day. They are Fabianna Domingo, who gave birth to a bouncing 3Kg 300 baby, the first of two boys delivered on Mother’s Day, and Taffarel Spencer, who also gave birth to a bouncing 3Kg 380g boy as well, with the third being Fiona George. She gave birth to the lone girl, weighing 2Kg 900g.

There was also a gift for nurse Tatiana Bhogedat, who was presented with her baby shortly before midnight on February 13 and one for another patient, who at the time of the distribution of hampers was still in the labour room.

These goodwill tokens of support and appreciation are in keeping with sentiments expressed to mothers on Mother’s Day, when it is expected that universally, we honour, show love and appreciation for hard work and sacrifice they make for their families.