Man trying to bribe police arrested

POLICE have arrested a 39-year-old ‘C’ Field Sophia man who tried to bribe a policeman with $500,000 on Friday to release his son.

According to the police, the man’s son, who is 19, was earlier arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The teen is one of two suspects who had escaped from police on Tuesday last, dropping their firearm in the process.

He was later arrested when his father was busted in a sting operation, trying to bribe the policeman.

On Tuesday last, at about 09:30hrs, ranks on a motorcycle, conducting patrol on Vlissengen Road, observed the suspects proceeding in front of them on a CG motorcycle without the rear registration number plate and summoned them to stop.

But instead of doing so, the pillion rider whipped out a firearm from his waist and tossed it in the parapet, while they sped away. The ranks promptly retrieved the weapon, a .380 pistol with five live rounds, and went in pursuit of the men.

The weapon and ammunition have since been lodged.