First Lady joins ‘Celebration of Mothers’ tea party

FIRST Lady Sandra Granger Sunday afternoon joined with Food for The Poor (Guyana) Incorporated for its first fund-raising tea party.

The event, titled ‘Celebration of Mothers — She’s my cup of tea’, was held in the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown.

The First Lady said she was pleased that the charity invited her to be the patron of an event that recognises mothers.

“On this Mother’s Day, I would like to take the opportunity to salute all those who have nurtured and guided and inspired generations of younger ones. Here I speak not only of the biological mothers, but other women and men, who have been and continue to be positive forces in the lives of the children, who are given into their care,” Mrs Granger said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Food for The Poor, Kent Vincent, said in its over 25-year presence in Guyana, the charity has widened its scope from the distribution of food and personal-care hampers to home-construction projects, the provision of furniture for schools and the spearheading of several sustainable livelihood projects, such as livestock and chicken-rearing projects.

The charity also operates an Angel of Hope project, which provides for 12 children’s homes and a Meals on Wheels project, which provides daily meals for schoolchildren.

The event opened with a glowing rendition of “Footprints in the Sand,” sung by Ms Leanna Allen. This performance was soon followed by a solo dance by Ms Atalia Bookie to international singer Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” a solo saxophone rendition of “Always on My Mind” by Mr Roy Stewart and the recital of poem “Masterpiece” by Ms Jemima Holmes, a member of the K Slowe Talent Group, all of which set a warm tone to the programme and were greeted with loud applause.

The event also featured a children’s fashion display, which charmed the audience and several adult fashion displays, with models from Storm Talent Agency.

Many of the patrons also visited several booths that had been erected on the grounds, including Ms Juliana Hughes’s Jah Works, which featured handmade beaded jewellery; Ms Paulette Mohan’s Women of Faith booth, which had painted kitchen towels and other items, and the Mahaica Women’s Group, which had organic, locally made scented candles and other items for sale. (Ministry of the Presidency)