Cocaine worth $550M found in lumber

RANKS of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday discovered some 84.986 kilograms of cocaine worth in excess of $550M in dressed lumber boards prepared for export to the USA.

According to a release, CANU ranks made the discovery after conducting a search at the parapet in front of the premises of one Akeem Mohamed at 227 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

They searched a truck laden with several pallets of 1×6 dressed lumber boards. After several boards were drilled randomly, a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine was found.

“The truck, its driver and porters were escorted to CANU Head Quarters where a detailed search of the cargo was completed. The said search revealed cocaine found in random boards scattered among genuine boards in each pallet, each of the compromised boards had a dug out cavity with vacuum sealed plastic packets containing cocaine pasted therein. Discovered was a total of 84.986 kilograms of cocaine,

equalling a landed US street value in excess of 550 million Guyana dollars,” the release said.

CANU said investigations have so far revealed that the truck was hired to pick up and transport the lumber from Naraine Lall’s saw- mill at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo to the wharf at Georgetown.

“At this time, all porters and the truck driver are still in custody assisting in investigations that reveal a well-planned web of participants,” the anti-narcotics agency said.

It noted that popular racing car driver Nazim Gafoor is also in custody pending investigation and popular motorcycle Stephen Vieira is listed on shipping documents as the representative of Naraine Lall, the shipper.

“Naraine Lall based on investigations thus far is allegedly out of the jurisdiction as revealed by checks at his home for him. Searches thus far for Stephen Vieira have proven futile, and as a result, CANU will seek wanted bulletins for the following persons: Naraine Lall, Stephen

Vieira and Tazim Gafoor to be able to complete its investigations. No charges have yet been filed,” the release concluded