Building stronger communities

…Min. Patterson determined to transform housing landscape

Somewhat of a ‘gold ticket’ to the housing sector, the proactive Minister Valerie Adams-Patterson is one of the more recently appointed government ministers who has set out on a path to transform the housing landscape here.

Since taking up her post in January, the housing department has completed 2,830 allocations and distributed 8,451 Transports/Certificates of Titles, through the Land Administration Department.

Through the Community Development Department 221 “squatters” received house lots; 192 Titles were processed and 406 “used-to-be” squatters became land-owners, having received their Titles. Currently, squatters in some Regions 2,6,4 and 6 areas, are already in receipt of letters to commence payment for house lots, the minister said. An “Action Plan for the Relocation and Resettlement” of Squatters, including the “Sophia Squatting area,” and East and West Ruimveldt is being formulated.

The minister said that under the 50/50 Jubilee Payment Plan, 2,881 persons – low, middle and high income earners benefitted from discounts on their outstanding balances, allowing many applicants to settle their accounts, while increasing the ministry’s cash flow by G$590M. In recognition of Guyana’s 50th Anniversary Year of Independence, the ministry said Home Improvement Subsidies where distributed to 257 households, offering beneficiaries across the country a maximum of $50,000 for home improvements.

Prior to January 2017, a housing applicant had to be 21 years of age to qualify for a housing solution. “That policy stood in contrast to the fact that that 18-year-old could have voted, served in the army, be licensed to drive a motor car and get married.” That was changed to allow housing qualification at age 18. Under the New Sustainable Housing for the Hinterland Programme, beneficiary identification process was completed across five communities in Regions 1 and 9, paving the way for implementation of already laid out construction projects. An upcoming Housing Expo will allow home owners to choose the type of structure they want built in the housing schemes the government will be creating.

Woefully lacking

Minister Patterson noted however that she was astounded to discover that the housing schemes created under the last government were woefully lacking. “There are 16 housing schemes; some are without water, others…no roads, no electricity.” She said there were instances where “house lots” were allocated, and even though applicants had completed payment and were ready to build, there were no access roads and other facilitates. Another worry was the “glaring disparity” in pricing policy across regions, but this is currently being addressed, the minister said. In making her department more efficient, Patterson said she immediately implemented a monetary staff incentive programme when she took up office, having experienced the benefits of rewarding high performers, as a means of motivation.

In relation to fixing systems, Patterson said that the Land Management System (LMS), which provides all information on land allocation, was not being updated, and thus caused difficultly in effective decision making. Key managerial positions also had to be filled. The former government’s “infamous” 1000 Homes Project at Perseverance was a real disappointment, Patterson opined, highlighting that the project, consumed large sums of taxpayers’ money, but was reeked with, “…defects, deficiencies, irregularities, skullduggery and corruption.” She said more money had to be spent to fix the homes, and also address vandalism since residents refused to occupy the defective structures.

Minister Patterson said over 3000 house lots were sitting on the books when she took over the ministry, yet acknowledgement letters dated as far back as the early 1990s existed. By the first week, a rigorous allocation exercise immediately commenced at the ministry’s office. The minister charged that the housing programme implemented over the past two decades did not adequately address various housing needs, so after careful examination, a new five-pronged strategy will be implemented in the medium term to look at higher density schemes, relocation and resettlement of squatters, consolidation of existing housing areas, partnering with Housing Co-op Societies and the expansion of the Hinterland Housing Project.

Housing solutions

‘Under the programme “Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond,” families can expect to see the construction of 758 housing units; 265 duplexes and 38 town houses in 10 locations across six regions, namely, Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10.” As the programme progresses, several other housing options, including condominiums, are to come onboard.

The upcoming expo will provide and insight into government’s new housing concepts. Minister Valerie Adams-Patterson has worked in many senior managerial and supervisory capacities, and served many civil duties prior to taking on the responsibility of housing the nation. Among other things, Patterson was the first female Chairman of the Linden Utilities Services Cooperative Society Limited (LUSCSL), Treasurer of the Linden Chamber of Industry Commerce and Development and served as Chairman of the Linden Education and Business Forum. Patterson is a licensed Pastor, and was ordained an Apostle in 2001. She served as President of the Women’s Ministry of the Assembly of God in Guyana, Linden and served as Deacon and Treasurer on the Board of the Faith Assembly of God. As a devout Christian, Patterson said her world view is rooted in the belief that “With God all things are possible.”