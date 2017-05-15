Bicycle bandit robs, rapes medical student

A 20-year-old female medical student of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was robbed and raped in the wee hours of Sunday morning by an armed bandit on a bicycle who attacked her in her home.

Reports indicate that the student left a nightclub located in Albouystown, Georgetown, with her boyfriend and they both joined a taxi and left for her North Ruimveldt home.

However, upon arrival, the taxi driver had no change for the fare and her boyfriend left with the driver in the taxi to find change for the cash.

Meanwhile, the medical student upon entering her home left the door open for her boyfriend when he returned.

Reports revealed that the robber/rapist in the area, who noticed an opportunity, hopped off his bicycle and quickly entered the home, sticking the woman up at gunpoint and relieving her of valuables.

Not satisfied, he then forced her to perform oral sex on him and upon completion, he exited the building through the same door, hopped on his bicycle and fled the scene.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.