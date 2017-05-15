An analysis of the APNU+AFC Government’s performance

By Lincoln Lewis

On 11th May 2015 when citizens went to the polls, were attention paid to their voices over the years, it would be recognised their ballot was a loud expression they wanted a change, not merely in persons or group, but the manner in which governance is conducted.

The APNU+AFC won the people’s confidence to fulfil this expectation. As a trade unionist, issues are examined and treated consistent with universal declarations, international conventions, charters and time-honoured principles. This government came to office riding on tremendous goodwill given the PPP/C’s pillage of the economy and contempt for citizens. The society became more divisive and fear stalked the land. Many felt it was safer to be silent or agree with the status quo to avoid risking the inevitable wrath that dissent or alternative view brought. This was a period of rampant corruption, death and phantom squads, a Minister of Home Affairs fingered and said if he had to do it all over again he would, hundreds of dead bodies were dumped around the country and the Coroner’s Act was not activated.

Garbage city

Georgetown, once proudly known as the Garden City became the garbage city. The City Council became pawn of an ugly politics that saw central government withholding its financial obligations for its buildings. Local Government Minister Kellawan Lall boldly announced that he would be glad if the city suffers a health crisis. There was no regard for the structures or management of government. Regional and neighbourhood democratic councils not controlled by the PPP/C saw discrimination in budgetary allocation and move to undermine, break up the councils, or impose Interim Management Committee.

Freedom of speech, including dissent and protest, and respect for the role of independent media were assaulted. Those who challenged or reported what was happening were targeted. For instance, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and its attendant arms suffered the withdrawal of its subventions, Stabroek News and Kaieteur News were deprived of state advertisements and government officials used their influence to call on non-state actors to do likewise. Libel suits and incarcerations were part of the programme to silence voices.

Agreements were made and never implemented. Some such are the 1999 Armstrong Tribunal Award, 2001 Desmond Hoyte/Bharrat Jagdeo Agreement, 8th March 2000 Agreement with the GTUC, and 21st August 2012 Agreement with Region 10. Though the Guyana Constitution (Article 13) mandates the nation’s political objective be one of “inclusionary democracy” such was observed in the breach, evident in complaints by the political opposition, trade unions, and other stakeholders.

Rights and the Rule of Law were assailed. The trade union movement was at its worst ever, having suffered a politically engineered split in 1999, collective bargaining and the right to freedom of association challenged. The nation’s development programme was directed by the policies of the international financial institutions. The formal economy was compromised by corruption, overwhelming presence of an underground economy, and cosy relationship between government and underworld operators. International pressure was brought to bear on the government to put systems in place to rid the economy of corruption and illegal money.

Recalling the aforementioned is important in making assessment what citizens voted against, the challenges confronting the government, and how it has performed to date.

The instituting of forensic audits early in the administration sent a message good governance would be its guiding principle, though this would only become meaningful when their recommendations are implemented and persons, past and present, are held to account. Stories like the D’Urban Park construction, Sussex Street bond, and controversial pharmaceutical contract do not help the people’s desire for good governance. The establishment of the long awaited constitutional Public Procurement Commission is a plus, but where other constitutionally required bodies are not established it takes away.

Having campaigned on inclusionary democracy, where lip service continues to be given, it brings into question respect for citizens’ rights and the rule of law. Government shoulders greater responsibility to bring stakeholders to the table, political and non-political. Calls by the trade unions and private sector to have meaningful engagement consistent with their roles cannot be ignored.

Extrajudicial murders have vanished, which would go a far way in building relationship between the police and communities. Continuing the PPP/C’s hard-line position of alienating those who express alternative or dissenting views would not be reflective of what the people voted against. Government has to be mindful of growing concern that it is discourteous, though some ministers make exception to this perception. There are many instances where correspondence and other forms of communication have reached them and are not being treated with deserving respect. Ours is a representative system of government and elected officials are servants not masters of the people.

Credit for LGE

Credit is in order for the return of Local Government Elections, environmental improvements (e.g. drainage and garbage collection), professionalising the Disciplined Forces, improved crime fighting, passage of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Bill, expanding community broadcasting though Linden is five years in the waiting for theirs, partial return of subventions to GTUC and its arms, moving to professionalise the Foreign Service, and rekindling patriotism. These are major improvements in governance and stand to have Guyana seen as a credible and formidable member of the international community.

Government still falls short of upholding rights and the rule of law. Collective bargaining is not restored in the public sector, which continues to set a bad tone for other employers. The absence of a sound indigenous economic programme will continue to see government floundering in handling the economy. Where in the two years there have been inactions and missteps should government sees its focus hinged to what the people voted for, not only the society will benefit. What the government has going for it is the people’s commitment to change.