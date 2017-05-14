By Rev. Gideon Cecil

She is like the sea waves coming and going,

She is my eternal wind always blowing.

In times of trouble she is always there,

She gave me love because she cares.

You hide me like an eagle under your wings,

You nursed me as a babe; you are my everything

A mother’s love is very hard to find,

Wherever I go you are planted on my mind.

You are like a hidden diamond in my heart,

Your immortal love for me will never depart.

You scold me to be the great man I am today,

You are my guardian angel when I kneel to pray.

I see the moon smiling in your sacred eyes,

Your pristine beauty is God’s everlasting prize.

I hear your words coming like the wind in the rains,

The rains washed out my heart full of pains.

I heard your silent footsteps on the sea shore sand,

And the lovely song you sang for me to understand.

You catch me like an eagle when I fall!

You are always there when I call.

A mother’s love can overflow the vast ocean,

She is God’s master piece of love and devotion.

She is like the magnificent moon beam at night,

Her pristine beauty outshone the stars silver lights.

Her inward beauty is like an immortal lamp on my way,

That showed me the light when I kneel to Thee and pray.

A flock of egrets singing on the magnificent sea shore,

I think it’s my mom singing through heaven’s door.

When all wealth and fame fail to comfort our souls

Our mother’s love to us will never depart.

With these noble words I say a blessed Mother’s Day,

To all the World’s Moms because you are special today.