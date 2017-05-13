Sophia man busted bribing cop $500,000 to release son

Police have arrested a 39-year-old ‘C’ Field Sophia man who tried to bribe a policeman with half a million dollars on Friday to release his 19-year-old son.

According to a police report, the teenager was earlier arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The teen is one of two suspects who had escaped from police on Tuesday last, dropping their firearm in the process.

,The 19-year-old was later caught and arrested when his father was busted in a sting operation, bribing the policeman.

On Tuesday last, at about 09:30hrs, ranks on a motorcycle, conducting patrol on Vlissengen Road, observed the suspects proceeding in front of them on a CG motorcycle without the rear registration number plate and summoned them to stop.

However, instead of doing so, the pillion rider quickly took out a firearm from his waist and tossed it in the parapet and they sped away. The ranks promptly retrieved the weapon which was found to be a .380 pistol with five live rounds and went in pursuit of the men. The weapon and ammunition have since been lodged.