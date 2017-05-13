Miner chopped to death, ‘gold mats’ stolen

Homicide detectives are making efforts to apprehend a man who is the prime suspect in the murder of Damon Scipio a/k Rastaman, 56, a miner of Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi.
A police report noted that the murder occurred between 23:00hrs Friday night and 06:00hrs Saturday morning, at BK Old Road Backdam, Potaro River.
Investigations so far revealed that the victim, who was employed by a small-scale mining company at 111 miles Madhia, was performing duties at the company’s watch camp, guarding a sluice box with two gold mats, when he was fatally chopped three times to his head and once to his left wrist by the co-worker. The gold mats have been stolen.
The body is at the Madhia Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.