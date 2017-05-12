Toxic environment remains at Vector Control Department

…source says situation now up to city’s administration

THE “toxic” environment at the Public Health and Vector Control Department of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has been prevailing for years and is in the hands of the city’s administration, a senior officer said recently.

The officer, attached to M&CC’s Public Health Department, did not wish to be named, but offered that the situation poses a “very high risk” to all those affected by it including employees, parents, children, and babies of the daycare centre at Orange Walk and South Road. According to the officer, this situation has remained, likely due to a lack of finances to have the problems rectified. “Maybe they will look into it when finances become available, I don’t know,” said the officer.

The administrative arm of the M&CC is headed by Town Clerk Royston King. The problem has been caused by chemicals stored in a room at the back of the office, and for quite some time now, there have been many calls for the issue to be looked at.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Councillor Khame Sharma had been tasked with carrying out an investigation, which resulted in a site visit and a preliminary report that was submitted to the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB). During the investigation, a small, cluttered room was discovered with the chemicals, including two 45-gallon drums, one containing Jeyes fluid and the other, formalin. One five-gallon container was also found with malathion, which was expected to be used for fogging exercises.

Furthermore, containers with dieseline were observed scattered in a corner of the room, together with dozens of spray cans on the floor. There were also several containers with cleaning agents such as liquid soap, Lysol, pinesol, bayclin, and toilet clean. “The room where the chemicals were stored was poorly ventilated; the smell of chemicals was evident all around. The concrete floor seemed to have absorbed leakages from spillages over the years,” Councillor Sharma explained following his visit.

He added: “Although officers working in the same department were relocated from the general office to adjacent rooms as a temporary measure, they were still part of the toxic environment. The scent was said to have penetrated the ceiling to the top flat, where the clinic is operated and where the Albouystown medical clinic is temporarily housed. Employees, parents, children and babies are thus affected as well.”

Sharma had advised that all leaking cans be replaced and the chemicals be removed from the office area and for the issue to be dealt with expeditiously this time, in view of the allegation that the matter had been highlighted to the council on several occasions with no tangible results. “This matter must be treated with the urgency it deserves, since workers’ health and lives are endangered in the toxic environment that currently exists. It is suggested that a follow-up investigation of the store located at the Princes Street location be done, since procurement for the Vector Control Unit is obtained from this location. The results may prove to be just as revealing,” urged Sharma. Sharma’s academic background includes biology and pharmacy.