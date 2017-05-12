Three arrested in Bagotstown, Friendship raids

— 424 grams of cannabis, suspected stolen wrist watches and other items found
AN intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force Friday morning at Bagotstown and Friendship, East Bank Demerara resulted in the arrest of a female and two males found with a quantity of narcotics in their possession.
A police release said one of the males who was arrested in Bagotstown, along with the female, is wanted in respect of several armed robberies.
During the operation a total of 424 grams of cannabis was found, along with several wrist watches and other items suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.