South American Jnr Championships officially launched

-350 athletes expected

Approximately 350 athletes from across South America and Panama are expected to descend on Guyana for the much anticipated South American Junior Championships, which was officially launched by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) on Friday at the National Resource Centre.

Aubrey Hutson, President of the AAG, announced that all 13 countries have already confirmed their participation, with some having already submitted their numerical entries and all others having until Monday, May 15 to send in their final numbers.

The June 3 – 4 competition will be the biggest athletics competition ever held in Guyana; setting a precedent for Guyana’s ability to host future such prominent events.

The event will be held at Guyana’s only synthetic track facility – the National Track and Field Centre (NTAFC). Hutson sought to reassure that Guyana is indeed ready to host an event of this magnitude; calling it a matter of national pride.

“We know that there is always the question of whether we can do this, is Guyana ready for this? Guyana is going to be as ready as any other nation in South America,” Hutson proclaimed.

“My message today is we must make this happen, make this happen in a big way for Guyana. For our athletes. We must do this for national pride. We must convince the rest of the world that we are ready to hold not only this South American Championships, but we may go on to host CARIFTA, Pan Am and CAC Games.”

Most of the preparatory works still to be done relates to improvements needed at the NTAFC, where several deficiencies, which have prevailed over the years, will not be tolerated at this IAAF branded competition. This will entail the manufacturing of security cages (which is being done locally) for the discus and hammer throw areas, the sourcing of additional backup hurdles, as well as extra blocks, among other important things.

As it relates to the preparation of the athletes who will represent the home land, Lyndon Wilson, one of the collection of coaches currently training a squad of 65 athletes, confidently informed that “everything is on tack”. The athletes are currently being encamped every weekend to train collectively; the final team is expected to have “over 30 athletes.”

They will all get a chance to compete before the Championships, when they perform at a local meet set for 27 – 28 May.

On the issue of promoting the event, Hutson said that the AAG will be looking to market the event in a big way, working with Global Technology to set up an official website and social media pages for the event; while ads are expected to begin rolling out soon.

Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, was also at the event, pledging the government’s complete support.