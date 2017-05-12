NSC Commissioners throw full support behind Christopher Jones

IN a signed statement issued yesterday, the eight commissioners of the National Sports Commission (NSC), collectively pledged full support behind Director of Christopher Jones, in light of several allegations levelled against him and his modus operandi at the constituted entity.

“We, the Commissioners of the NSC, have read in the print media a report that seeks to bring the reputation and character of the Director of Sport Mr Christopher Jones into disrepute. We wish to inform the Nation that we repose every confidence in Mr Jones and his ability to perform his responsibilities with integrity, steadfastness and fairness,” the statement said.

Attorney-at-Law James Bond, Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist Aliann Pompey, along with former West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan are joined by Guyana Amateur Swimming Association president Ivan Persaud, Lavern Fraser-Thomas, Inga Teague, Seon Erskine and Edison Jefford as commissioners at the NSC, which is governed by the December 3, 1993 National Sports Commission Act.

“The incidents so described (with specific reference to the matters relating to the Inter-Guiana Games 2016) are within the knowledge and part of the remit of the NSC. To be abundantly clear there was an Inter-Guiana Games Committee (established to manage and oversee these Games) which was headed by member of the NSC, commissioner Ms Lavern Fraser.”

Jones, in an article published in the Tuesday May 9 edition of the Kaieteur News, was accused of allegedly ostensibly instructing the accountant of the NSC to pay his Personal Assistant, Brian Smith, over $3M by way of cheque for works that were allegedly done by three companies that provided cleaning and other services to the commission during the 2016 Inter-Guiana Games.

However, the Commissioners pointed out that they are “extremely disheartened that allegations of corruption are being raised when everything was done above board. All Guyana must remember what a tremendous success these Games were. All Guyana must remember the high quality of service rendered to athletes and officials both foreign and domestic.”

They continued, “All Guyana must remember the magnificent state our facilities were put into for these Games. This was a collaborative effort between Government of Guyana, the National Sports Commission, the Private Sector and most of all ordinary Guyanese who played their part in getting the job done.”

Jones and his assistant Smith were again fingered in several allegations, this time by Deputy Director of Sport Melissa Dow Richardson, who told Permanent Secretary of the Public Service Ministry, Reginald Brotherson, in an April 27 letter, but in yesterday’s statement, the Commissioners, regrettably, said that they found cause enough to document the full nature of the behaviour and conduct of Ms Richardson and if an inquiry were to be launched into her overall conduct many persons will be alarmed.

“Notwithstanding, we welcome an investigation into any allegation of mistreatment to women at the workplace as this ought never to be condoned. In conclusion, sport in Guyana is now at a good place where we are seeing results, where we are seeing tax dollars at work,” the eight-member commissioners said.

The commissioners urged the nation and all stakeholders of the sport sector to remain focused, adding, that with support of the Ministry of Education, the NSC “will be delivering a synthetic track in Linden, the ‘light it up project’ for grounds countrywide, scholarships for athletes, the installation of a cool-air venting system at the National Gymnasium, a multi-purpose facility in Bartica, completion of the athletes’ database and upgrades to the National Aquatic Centre among other projects in 2017.”