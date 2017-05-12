Ming takes Maiden USF 2000 Podium

OVERSEAS-BASED Guyanese Calvin Ming picked up his first podium of the Cooper Tyres USF 2000 series, sponsored by Mazda yesterday, when rounds five and six in the championship got going in Indianapolis.

The Pabst racing driver, who qualified fourth on the grid in the earlier session made his move in the opening stages to get by Ricky Donison of Cape motorsports before holding him off over the remaining laps.

The 30-minute race lasted fifteen laps after an earlier incident had warranted the yellow flags on track.

When the green flag was dropped, Ming maintained his position throughout the remainder of the race, ending on the podium behind Cape’s Oliver Askew and former Palfrey teammate Kayleen Frederick.

He was quoted as saying, “It was a good race; It’s a start in the right direction for me, getting on the podium and it’s a result that me and the Pabst boys will welcome as we move ahead to day two tomorrow (today).”

He will return to action today, the second race of the weekend.