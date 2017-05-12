Min Cummings visit to Region Two was timely

Dear Editor

A TIMELY and important visit was done by the Honourable Minister in the Ministry of Public Health Dr Karen Cummings, along with other officials from the ministry to Region Two.

The delegation visited several health facilities, including the hospitals, and had discussions with the relevant stakeholders. A brief meeting was also held with the regional chairman among other regional personnel. The minister then hosted a general meeting in the regional board room where she outlined her visit which mainly was to seek and address mental health issues affecting the region. The tragic reality of suicide which is prevalent in the region is of grave concern to the minister, as she expressed her ministry’s firm support in attempting to reduce the high rate of persons claiming their own lives.

She further advocated the need for a formal collaboration between the ministry and other agencies which are supporting the effort, including the Department of Social Security and Education, Hope for All Organization and the Guyana Foundation In-Rise Centre, all of which are based in the region. A consensus was for the stakeholders to establish a data of information and the services offered which can be examined by the ministry in an effort to seek common ground for the general delivery of services. It was highlighted that depression is the main cause for suicide and in Region Two, the use of pesticides contributes to the most deaths of such nature. An appeal was also made for a ‘Safe Home’ to be made available where victims can temporarily be accommodated and in an atmosphere of comfort, confidentiality and peace. Meanwhile, it was further declared that continuous training will be done through the Mental Health Unit of the region and that psychiatrists will be placed in all Regional Hospitals, including Region Two, which is expected to have same in July. The minister’s outreach visit to the region was critical, given the increasing number of suicide cases that have occurred recently, including the hanging of an elderly man along with a self-inflicted shooting of a 29-year-old female. Accompanying the minister was the director of mental health along with regional officials, including the regional executive officer, deputy regional executive officer and doctors of the Suddie Public Hospital, as well as the medical superintendent.

Regards

Elroy Stephney