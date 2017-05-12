Man arrested for reportedly poisoning stepchildren

POLICE have confirmed that the man who allegedly gave his three stepchildren an “I-cee soft drink” laced with a poisonous substance has been arrested and is in custody assisting with investigations.

‘B’ Division Commander, Ian Amsterdam, said the man identified as Rafael Sebastian Rambarran, 32, of Mai Mai Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, was arrested on Friday.

According to Amsterdam, investigating ranks have recommended a psychiatric evaluation be conducted on the suspect to determine his mental soundness.

Guyana Chronicle understands that Rambarran, a deportee, has had several brushes with the law and was only recently released from jail.

A source close to the investigation revealed that as recent as last week, Rambarran and his reputed wife had an incident and he was arrested, but was released after she refused to press charges against him.

Rambarran allegedly poisoned his reputed wife’s three children ages two, four and nine on Wednesday following a heated argument with her.

Following the argument, his reputed wife took the children from home and left them under the care of her mother at the Amerindian Hostel in New Amsterdam.

It is alleged that moments later, the man showed up at the hostel and reportedly gave the children an “I-cee” soda and left.

Shortly after, the grandmother noticed the children frothing and rushed them to the hospital, where they are being treated for poisoning.

Rambarran allegedly fled the scene and was in hiding until Friday morning when he was arrested.

Meanwhile, Minster within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Karen Cummings, on Friday visited the three children in the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The minister was accompanied by the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Colin Bynoe; Medical Superintend, Dr. Yacoob; and the Ministry’s health liaison, Alex Foster. The children are in stable condition and are said to be recuperating well.

Police are investigating the incident.