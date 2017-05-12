GCB/Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket on hold

THE nationwide 2017 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One cricket competition has been postponed until the September 2017 school term.

According to a GCB release, the postponement is due to the current inclement weather, which has been forecast to persist into the month of July 2017.

“The Cricket Development Committee (CDC) of the GCB has determined that the postponement would facilitate a more effective and smooth conduct of the competition,” the release stated.

As a consequence, all primary schools are asked to note the adjustment. This information is also expected to be channelled to schools through the Ministry of Education’s Regional Education Offices.

To date, the districts of New/Amsterdam/Canje and East Bank Essequibo are the only two locations to have commenced the competition. However, primary schools will be encouraged to enjoy the benefits of the coaching education programmes, which involve the activity aspects of ‘Meet the Emerging Player’ and ‘Cricket Is My Game – Learn It’

Further, teachers and club coaches will benefit from four Child Protection Programmes, which are scheduled to be conducted during the first two weeks of June 2017. The Child Protection Programmes will target interested individuals from the areas of Berbice, Essequibo, Upper Demerara and specified locations in other parts of Demerara.

Additionally, it should be noted, that the revised fixtures for the 2017 GCB/Scotiabank Kiddy Progression One Cricket will be circulated during the current school term.