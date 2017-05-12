Dispute put plans for Linden’s synthetic track at ‘standstill’

While it was confirmed by Director of Sports Christopher Jones that the National Sports Commission (NSC) and by extension the Government of Guyana are ready to move ahead with the construction of a synthetic track in Linden, a dispute between residents on where the track should be located has put those plans at a ‘standstill’.

It was announced that the community, known for their exploits and success in sports and producing some of Guyana’s finest athletes, will have a long overdue synthetic track following the passing of the last Budget by the National Assembly, but that was as far as things went.

The Bayroc Community Centre Ground and the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground are the areas under consideration but it was up to the residents to state exactly, they would like for the well-earned facility to be placed.

“Essentially after I had a consultation in Linden, I would’ve advised them, that my recommendation was that they have another consultation with a wider spread, representing both Wismar and Mackenzie so that they can confirm what the best location is” Jones told Chronicle Sport in an exclusive interview yesterday.

The Director of Sport explained that he “also recommended too, that they speak with the Guyana football Federation (GFF) to ascertain and confirm the exact space and spread that they (the GFF) will be using for their goal project over at Bay Roc.”

There exists an agreement between the Government of Guyana and the GFF for a FIFA Forward Programme to be built at the Bayroc Community Centre.

FIFA-contracted inspector Dr. Stephen Baker had visited Guyana on August 26, 2015 and conducted soil testing at the Bayroc facility, and there is an already approved architectural design as well.

The Christianburg Community Centre Ground will also be a beneficiary of a FIFA Forward Programme, where an artificial turf will be installed, along with lights, dressing rooms and upgraded stands.

“From all indication, I haven’t heard about the second consultation, I haven’t heard about any meeting with the GFF as well. As I said, we are still waiting on a confirmation from Linden, and when they would’ve done so, then we would send our consultant to do the bill of quantity and scope of work for the site” said Jones.

A contacted source at the GFF told Chronicle Sport that they yet to be contacted, and highlighted that the Federation through FIFA, will be using the Bayroc Community Centre in the near future, since funds have been allocated.