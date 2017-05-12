DeAbreu accused of shooting at pregnant girlfriend, sister

Businessman, Maverick DeAbreu on Friday appeared before City Magistrate, Leron Daly charged with discharging a loaded firearm at his pregnant girlfriend and her sister.

DeAbreu, 27, of Robb and Albert Street, Georgetown was however freed of the two charges after the women refused to offer evidence against him in court.

It was alleged that on February 1, 2017, at Industrial Site Ruimveldt, Georgetown he discharged a loaded gun at his girlfriend, Tiffany Herbert and her sister, Jomelle Herbert with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm to them.

DeAbreu had denied the charges before the women signaled to the court that they will not be proceeding with the matter. Both women stepped into the witness box and made sworn statements to have the matter terminated.

Police Prosecutor, Bharat Mangru had told the court that after the women made the initial report to the police, they returned and asked to have the matter dismissed.

On Monday last, the Guyana Police Force had issued a wanted bulletin for DeAbreu for questioning in relation to the beating of popular Trinidadian Soca artiste, Rodney “Benjai” La Blanc outside Palm Court night club April.