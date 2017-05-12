Crabwood Creek man charged with murder of wife

RICHIE Lakhraj, 62, was charged with the murder of his wife, Charmonie Charlie called “Peelo” when he appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The court heard that between May 5 and May 8, 2017, Lakhraj allegedly murdered his wife at their Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice home. Lakhraj did not have legal representation and was not required to plead to the indictable offence. He was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on June 5, 2017.

According to reports, on the night of May 5, the couple was involved in an argument when he inflicted a single stab wound to Charlie’s lower abdomen. The woman subsequently died on May 8. She had earlier reported to relatives that she inflicted the wound on herself in an effort to protect her husband, who became suicidal after committing the act.

Meanwhile, the argument reportedly stemmed from Charlie’s drinking habit and while in police custody, the accused allegedly revealed to investigators that during the argument he collected a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his wife. A post Mortem examination revealed that the woman died from acute peritonitis and a stab wound to the abdomen wall.