Businessman remanded on fraud charges

A BUSINESSMAN was remanded to prison by City Magistrate Leron Daly after being charged with three counts of fraud on Friday.

Ranford Williams did not have legal representation and pleaded not guilty to all the charges at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. The court heard that on November 25, 2016 at Water Street, Georgetown he obtained credit by a forged Bank of Baroda cheque in the amount of $70,159 to Glyndon Forde, knowing he did not have the said money in his account.

It is further alleged that on November 24, 2016 at the same location, he obtained credit by a forged Bank of Baroda cheque in the amount of $170,000 to Glyndon Forde knowing that he did not have the said money in his account.

It is also alleged that on November 26, 2016, he obtained credit by a forged Bank of Baroda cheque in the amount of $1,500 to Glyndon Forde knowing that he did not have the said money in his account.

Police Prosecutor Bharat Mangru opposed to the businessman being released on bail since he was convicted of a similar offence in another court. Bail was denied and the businessman will return to court on June 2, 2017.