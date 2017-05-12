BK steps in to help distressed Toshao

BK Aviation Service on Friday transported the remains of 33-year-old Orin Nazio to Kopinang Village, Region Eight for burial.

The gesture by the domestic aviation company came two days after Nazio’s father, Alvin Nazio requested assistance for same.

The senior Nazio, who is also Toshao of the indigenous community, had approached the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs for assistance in transporting his son’s corpse and received only $30,000. Nazio’s son died on May 4, 2017 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after a battle with cancer, and as such, the Toshao sought help from the Ministry.

Additionally, he approached a domestic airline to ascertain the cost to transport his son and was told it would cost some $300,000, an amount he could not afford. However, the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs in a statement on Friday said in addition to the $30,000 it had given to Nazio, it covered all parlor expenses totaling $54,000 for Nazio and sought assistance from domestic travel company BK Aviation Services to transport the Toshao and his son’s remains to Kopinang.

Meanwhile, the Toshao before departing the Eugene F. Correia International Airport Friday morning thanked the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs and BK Aviation for their assistance.

“I’m very glad that you all gave me a help because it was a challenge; a few day I was asking for help to take him back home. So I am glad that I can take my son’s body home, my entire family is happy, they are waiting there on us,” said Nazio.

Additionally, Nazio’s family received $50,000 from the Ministry of Social Protection to assist with the funeral expenses. The Social Welfare and Health Department of that Ministry has been actively assisting hinterland families with finances to bury their loved ones, or for medical assistance.

Orin Nazio leaves to mourn his 12 year-old son, parents, siblings and other relatives.