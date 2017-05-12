BK in move to train Mazaruni prisoners

BK International is about to initiate a unique and innovative rehabilitation programme involving long-term prisoners in the Mazaruni prisons, who are near the completion of their sentences.

In a release, BK said the selected prisoners are being employed at BK Quarries, earning a minimum wage which is processed through the prison administration. These fortunate prisoners get to send money home to their families. And, upon completion of their sentences, will be afforded continued employment at BK Quarries.

According to CEO and Managing-Director, Mr. Brian Tiwarie, “BK International intends to provide upgraded training in skilled areas, along with increasing the provision of jobs for labourers, who will also benefit from upgraded training from labourers to skilled tradesmen. This, hopefully, will give these unfortunate some hope, opportunities and reduce the possibility of recidivism or a return to prison…because of no job opportunities when they leave prison. It’s a win-win situation for them and society.”

This initiative is being supported by Minister Khemraj Ramjattan of the Ministry of Public Security. He has forwarded correspondence on the matter from BK International to the Director of Prisons (Acting) for his attention and necessary action to enhance the quality and relevance of the proposed programme.

The letter from BK International dated May 4, 2017, stated, “In the year 2004 we started negotiations with the prison officials for the training of prisoners and only six months ago, this was finally realised. We now have an ongoing project involving selected prisoners from the Mazaruni Prisons, whereby the prisoners are working along with our staff at the quarry. “These persons are paid the national minimum wage, which is paid through the Officer-in-Charge of the prison. Thus, prisoners are now sending home money legitimately earned, while in prison, to their families.

“At a recent meeting, in the township of Bartica, in the company of Honourable Ministers Joseph Harmon, Sydney Allicock and George Norton, along with the regional chairman and Mayor of Bartica, this matter was discussed and a recommendation was made about the possibility of enhancing the programme. “In this regard, we plan to act on a recommendation, to train these and other prisoners in Electrical Installation, Heavy Equipment Operation and Maintenance, Welding and Machining, along with other trades that would assist them in becoming self-sufficient and efficient.”