Be alert: global cyber attack in progress

Guyana National Cybersecurity Incident Response Team (GNCIRT) has informed that a global ransomware attack is currently in progress.

According to a release, the self-spreading ransomware, known as ‘Wanna Cry’ or ‘Wanna Decryptor’, exploits a vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

“It is believed that this ransomware is spread through phishing emails, malicious adverts on websites, and questionable apps and programmes. IT leaders are advised to inform their users to be extremely cautious in their online activities. Network or system administrators are strongly advised to apply the latest Microsoft patch to all computer systems,” the release said.

It noted that in the event that a Government computer becomes infected with the “Wanna Cry” ransomware, the infected system should disconnected and quarantined by being removed from the network and the ransom should not be paid.

“Immediately inform GNCIRT. For further information and support, please contact GNCIRT at 231-8820 ext. 221 or 222; or info@cirt.gy. We are currently notifying all government IT leaders and the public; and are actively monitoring the situation. Future updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the release said.