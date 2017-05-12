4 years jail for man who threw bag of ‘ganja’ over prison fence

A LABOURER, who was caught throwing a bag over the prison fence, was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $30,000 on Friday for trafficking cannabis into the Georgetown Prison. The fine is three times the value of the illegal substance.

City Magistrate, Leron Daly imposed the sentence on Reman Marks, 42, after he pleaded guilty to having in his possession 793 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The incident took place on May 8, 2017 at the Georgetown Prison, Camp Street.

Police Prosecutor, Bharat Mangru told the court that police saw the accused walking nearby the Camp Street Prison when he threw a bulky bag over the prison fence.

The man was nabbed by the ranks and the bag was retrieved with the narcotics inside. The Prosecutor noted that the defendant, under caution, admitted to throwing the bag over the prison fence with full knowledge of the illegal substance inside.

Before imposing the sentence, the Magistrate took into consideration Marks’ guilty plea and the seriousness of the offence.

According to a police report, on May 8, 2017 at about 21:30hrs, an alert police rank, who was securing a section of the outer perimeter of the Georgetown Prison, observed the labourer with a bulky bag, which he swiftly threw over the north-eastern fence of the prison.

The man attempted to flee the area but was promptly arrested by the said officer who immediately communicated what transpired.