3 years jail, $4.5M fine for woman who sold ‘ganja’ to support kids

A mother of four, who was found with 14,464 grams of cannabis sativa at her home at Lot 42 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $4.5M by Magistrate Alex Moore.

Rosalin Fernandes, 38, was sentenced to an additional six months after she was also found guilty of being in possession of 22 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Corporal Winston Poliah, had led the evidence of Lance Corporal 22436 George, of the serious crime unit. On November 15, 2016, the policeman had led a party of cops to the woman’s home, after they received pertinent information.

A search was conducted by Constable Beaton, who found a peach plastic bag which contained 12 zip-loc bags under a board in the vicinity of the bathroom. The contents were a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Further checks were made and the policeman found 19 other plastic bags, which contained portions of the ganja plant in the back bedroom on the lower flat of the house.

After being told of the offence, and was cautioned, the defendant said, “Officer please for a chance nuh. I got four children. Me husband bring the weed from the creek .I does sell the weed to support dem children.”

At her trial, she had pleaded not guilty to both counts of trafficking in narcotics. She was found guilty at the end of the trial and was represented by Charrandas Persaud.