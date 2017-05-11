Works halted on installation of Arch

All work on the installation of the Arch has been stopped and will resume tonight, the Department of Public Information has announced.

The work had caused a huge build-up in traffic on the East Coast of Demerara as motorists had to wait for hours before reaching to their destination.

The Guyana Police Force had issued an advisory on Wednesday evening that East Coast Demerara Highway between UG Access Road and Ogle Access Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday to Friday between the hours of 8am -9pm to facilitate the installation of the Arch at the Eastern entrance to Georgetown.

According to the Department of Public Information, a local company is funding the Arch and unfortunately the fabricator was late in delivering as the arch was to have been installed last weekend.

“The company has an event on Saturday, May 13th and is keen to have the arch installed for the event. The Government of Guyana regrets the inconvenience caused to commuters this morning and wishes to assure the public that every effort will be made to minimize the disruptions to traffic as the arch is installed.”