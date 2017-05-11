‘Son Chapman’ owner laid to rest

IN death as in life, Linden businessman Norman Chapman on Thursday brought together political leaders of his beloved party,PNCR,this time to celebrate his steadfast spirit of dedication to community and country.

The late Linden businessman and staunch member of the PNCR, Chapman was hailed as a hero at an emotionally-charged church service held at the MacKenzie Sports Club Ground. Among the gathering was President David Granger, former PNCR leader,Robert Corbin;Attorney General Basil Williams and former Mayor,Hamilton Green. A World War II veteran, Chapman was the owner of the ill-fated ‘Son Chapman’ vessel that was blown up in July 1964,killing dozens.

Leading the tribute on behalf of the party Corbin said Chapman was one of the party’s exemplary and outstanding members, who remained steadfast;a loyal and committed member to the day of his death. Corbin told the gathering that Chapman remained steadfast to the party both in and out of season and played an integral role in its development.

Mr Corbin also spoke of Chapman’s role in the revolutionising of Linden from a company-controlled town to a resident-controlled town. “Chapman held the view that the economic benefits from this community should flow to the people of this area and before long his entrepreneurial skills were on display when he introduced, Son Chapman,” he said. “The Son Chapman service overshadowed all others and became an integral part of the commercial life of this area.This however was abruptly ended after the explosion which Chapman was determined to get answers for.Chapman always made sure that a memorial was held annually for those who lost their lives and until his health declined, he participated in those memorials.

Expert marksman

Also in attendance were: Junior Minister of Communities,Valarie Patterson and Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green, Members of the Guyana Veterans Legion, regional officials, other senior government officials and other executive members of the People’s National Congress Reform. Chapman, a Medal of Service recipient,died at the age of 92. He was given a hero’s send off with his casket draped with the Golden Arrow Head by members of the Guyana Defence Force who were dressed in their ceremonial garb. Tributes highlighted his dedication and selfless military service during World War II, his sterling contributions to

the development of Linden and the PNCR, his many business ventures which created jobs for many in the mining town and his pioneer water transport from Linden to Georgetown which plied the Upper Demerara River but unfortunately exploded on the 4th July 1964, killing over 40 passengers. Despite this being a major adversity experienced by Mr. Chapman which was followed by his entire business square on Republic Avenue, Linden being destroyed by fire, it was told that he never allowed these challenges to break him, but he stood up 10 times stronger,continuing to be steadfast, being a leader and exemplar to the residents of Linden.

Eulogising the life of Mr. Norman Chapman, his son Errol Chapman, said that he was an expert marksman who trained at the Tacama Battle School. He was elected to the Mackenzie Affairs Committee in 1951, treasurer of the PNCR Upper Demerara group in the 1960’s, founder and proprietor of Chapman services, owner of the first department store in Linden and a tobacco farmer,among other things.

A fighter

Chronicling his military life during the war was President of the Guyana Veterans League,Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) George Gomes who was accompanied by six of Chapman’s contemporaries who were all in their 90’s. Chapman joined the war in 1942 as a member of the South Caribbean Forces and served as part of the British Guiana Home Guard. He was promoted to the rank of Corporal and upon the completion of the war, was bestowed with a Medal of Service. He then became a committee member of the Linden Chapter of the Veteran’s Legion. “We remembered him being very instrumental in getting a parcel of land for the Linden Chapter Legion by the Linden Cenotaph, he was very instrumental in approaching the Linden authorities in getting that piece of land….we ought to be thankful for 92 years,” Gomes said

Similar sentiments were echoed by former Mayor Hamilton Green who was described as his best friend. He revealed that Chapman was part of the team who gave the mining town the name, Linden. He described Chapman as a man of great strength and consistency who was faced with great adversity. “I believe the greatest tribute we can pay to Yacoob is not merely the words, but work towards capturing that spirit,” he said.

In his sermon,Pastor Selwin Sills spoke about growing up in Retrieve with Chapman and admiring his attitude of strength. “Norman decided that he is going to go behind what he believes, he had this passion to pursue what he believed…this man was resilient, he bounced back, Norman never gave up,” he said.

Mr. Norman Chapman died at a city hospital late last month after suffering a brief illness. He left to mourn his many children including Ava Chapman, Grace Chapman, Joe Chapman, Errol Chapman, Fern Chapman, Janice Gibson, Dianna Chapman-Clarke and Norman Chapman Jr.