Man charged with murder of teen son

A SECURITY Guard of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara was charged with the murder of his 18-year-old son when he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Omar Khan was not required to plead to the capital offence, particulars of which alleged that on May 5, 2017 at Better Hope, he murdered Azeez Khan called “Orlando.”

The 40-year-old man did not have legal representation and burst into tears as he told the court that he is a father of four children; he was remanded to prison until June 28.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Alexander told the court the police investigation is incomplete.

Azeez Khan, a labourer of Lot 8 Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died on May 5 at the Georgetown Public Hospital, one day after being rushed there in an unconscious state. At the time, the father claimed that the youth had fallen from a ladder at his place of work.

However, a post-mortem examination found that the young man died from hemorrhage, due to blunt trauma to the head.

The father was called in for questioning by the Police and after being told of the findings of the post mortem, he reportedly admitted to hitting his son across the head with a piece of wood during an argument.