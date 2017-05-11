Five-year social cohesion plan launched

…PM warns against all forms of division

By Zena Henry

A SOCIAL Cohesion strategic plan aimed at forging a unified state here was on Thursday handed over to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo during a ceremony at the National Cultural Centre which coincided with Social Cohesion Day.

The Prime Minister received the document from Social Cohesion Minister,Dr. George Norton. Cohesion Day 2017 was held under the theme: “Beauty in Diversity;Celebrating Guyana.”

Speaking to other government ministers, members of the diplomatic community and citizens, Norton said that the Social Cohesive Strategic Plan is geared for implementation over five years; depicting the direction and initiatives of the ministry and its partners; which included assistance from the United Nations Development programme.

The minister explained that being able to achieve the new plan involved countrywide consultations with stakeholders and a further implementation plan which was constructed based on the feedback that was received from those stakeholders and other participants. The consultations revealed,however,five areas of concern:ethnic and political relations, social security, economic equality, community safety and security,and political participation and governance.

The completed five-year strategic plan will be used for promoting and enhancing social cohesion. Norton said a number of activities will thus entail. These will include, among

others, countrywide sensitisation sessions, diversity information and inclusion workshops.

The unification of the nation can be achieved, but it would require all citizens playing their role, Minister Norton opined. He charged that, “We now have a strategic plan which will allow us to have a more structured and systematic approach in advancing the Social Cohesion agenda.” He noted that it will also allow citizens to foster a socially cohesive country where diversities are embraced, conflict resolved, networking and collaboration for stakeholders and to promote equity, while advancing a decision making process that results in equal opportunities that benefit all citizens.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nagamootoo expressed that within the short two years the Social Cohesion event has been running, it has risen to some “national significance.” He said that personally, it feels as if the event is becoming a national holiday or should be one where citizens come out in their numbers to promote and celebrate the ideologies and cultures of the different ethnic groups. The Prime Minister explained previous occurrences where after every general election, there are signs of social tensions existing between the races. He said it was commendable and ideal that President David Granger, soon after being sworn in, established the Social Cohesion Ministry.

Minister Nagamootoo warned against all forms of division. He urged citizens to not fall prey to devices being used to divide the country. He said Guyana is a great nation with a mixture of people which adds to the blessings of the country. He continued that, “When the world is being pulled apart by social conflicts caused by religion, ethnicity and tribalism and most times politics, we in Guyana enjoy an existence that is not divisive at least openly…” He said that despite efforts being made on the contrary by some, it remains that Guyanese have gathered for another year, choosing to celebrate social cohesion together rather than apart.