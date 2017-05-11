Children poisoned by stepfather

-police launch manhunt for suspect

THREE children between the ages 2-9 are currently hospitalised after they were made to ingest a bottle of “I-cee soft drink” laced with a poisonous substance. The soda was allegedly given them by their step-father, who has since gone into hiding.

The children, ages 2, 4 and 9, all of New Amsterdam, are being kept under close watch at the New Amsterdam Hospital after being admitted sometime between 12:30 and 14:00hrs on Wednesday. The Guyana Chronicle understands from police sources that the mother of the children and her reputed husband had a heated argument on Wednesday morning at their home.

As a result, she took the children from the home and left them under the care of her mother at the Amerindian Hostel in New Amsterdam. It is alleged that moments later, the man showed up at the hostel and gave the children an “I-cee” soda, after which he left.

Shortly after, the grandmother, a 59-year-old woman noticed the children frothing at the mouth and rushed them to the hospital, where they are being treated for poisoning. Up to press time, their condition was listed as stable. Meanwhile, the police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect who has since gone into hiding.