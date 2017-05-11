Blind Society gets 50 white canes

THE Inner Wheel Club of Georgetown Central has presented the Guyana Blind Society with 50 white canes, the main mobility tool for persons who are blind and visually impaired.
The canes, valued at more than $400,000, were handed over to the society recently at its office on High Street.
The club also donated one desktop computer and desk valued at $93,000 to the Ministry of Education, Unit for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
An executive member of the Blind Society has said that the donation of the canes is a timely one, especially as the organization has none at the moment to give its members.
The club has been serving the society and the less privileged for a number of years.