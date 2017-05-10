State ordered to produce camera footage in 2014 robbery/murder

JUSTICE Navindra Singh has ordered the Prosecution to make every effort to produce a copy of the footage from the Close Circuit Television cameras (CCTV) footage to the court which depicts images of the suspects involved in the 2014 robbery/murder of a dredge owner.

Justice Singh made the order on Wednesday as the ‘Traffic Light’ murder trial continues in the Georgetown High Court. The trial Judge gave the order after Detective Corporal, Derwin Eastman continued his testimony in which he was grilled as to whether he can obtain a copy of the footage he viewed of the suspects who allegedly carried out a daring daylight robbery/murder at the junction of Regent Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Botanical Gardens on August 18, 2014.

In July 2015, Travis McDougal was committed to stand trial for murder along with pork-knocker, Jermaine Otto who was one of the prisoners that perished in the deadly Camp Street prison fire, following riots in March last year.

Meanwhile, the police witness told the court that the helmet which was found after a search was conducted at a house at East Ruimveldt, Back Circle,was placed in an evidence-bag after which he affixed his initials.

He was asked if he can identify the said purple helmet and he replied in the affirmative, stating his initials and date are affixed to it. The Prosecution then made an application for same to be marked, tendered and admitted as evidence in the trial.

Eastman related that after the search of the house in which others were present, he arrested McDougal and put the allegation to him that he robbed Ashokkoemar Ragghu of a firearm, a quantity of money and cellphones with a total value of $4M and in the process shot and killed the businessman.

When asked by State Prosecutor, Tuanna Hardy how the accused reacted after the allegation was put to him, Eastman said he looked relaxed and had no marks of violence on the exposed parts of his body.

The police witness stated that a police vehicle was used to transport the accused to the Brickdam Police Station on August 21, 2014 and while he [Eastman] was on patrol duties, he received information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Otto called “Fungus.”

Eastman told the court that the party of cops went to East Ruimveldt area called “Warlock” and arrested Otto. However, under cross examination by defence attorney, Nigel Hughes, the witness admitted that he cannot produce the footage from the CCTV camera, which allegedly show the images of those involved in the crime.

Eastman told the court that he went to Rubis Gas Station on Vlissengen Road and Eping Avenue, where he saw CCTV cameras mounted on a pole; as such he went to Police Headquarters, Eve Leary where he viewed the footage.

Hughes then asked Eastman if anything prevented him from producing the footage, to which he said “no” but stated that he did not have a copy to present in court on Wednesday. Eastman added that he took photos of the images while he was viewing the footage;however,he also could not provide same in court.

At this stage, Hughes asked the Judge for the Prosecution to produce the footage in court. Meanwhile, another police witness, Inspector Coreen Marshal took the stand on Wednesday and testified that she conducted an identification parade where the accused was placed in a line-up with seven other men of similar features and clothing. According to Marshal, McDougal was picked out by one of two witnesses. The trial continues in the Georgetown High Court on Thursday at 09:00hrs.

Ragghu and his wife Shyrazadi Ragghu were in their motorcar, PGG 8291, when they stopped at the traffic light at Vlissengen Road and Regent Street. Two men rode up on a CG motorcycle at the driver’s side and one of them grabbed a haversack containing $4M, but Shyrazadi held on to the haversack when she was shot in the thigh. Her husband was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.