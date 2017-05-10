Man confesses to killing wife in Crabwood Creek

THE circumstances surrounding the death of 55-year-old housewife Charmonie

Charlie, known as “Peelo” of Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne,

Berbice, took a massive twist as the husband confessed to stabbing the woman, who had initially told relatives that she stabbed herself.

Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam told Guyana Chronicle that 64-year-old Rishie Lakeraj confessed to the murder; he was taken for a psychiatric evaluation on Wednesday and was found to be of sound mind. The man was subsequently taken back to the police station, where he was grilled about events that led to the death of his wife. During the interrogation, he reportedly confessed to inflicting the stab wound the woman’s lower abdomen during an argument at around 09:00hrs on May 5 at their home.

During the initial stages of the investigation, a police press release had stated that the woman had told relatives that she stabbed herself with a knife to her lower abdomen. She was treated twice at a Corentyne Hospital and sent home.

According to reports, the duo was involved in an argument, which reportedly stemmed from the woman’s drinking habit. Her sister-in-Law, 49-year-old Tamaini Lakhraj, who lives next door, had told the Guyana Chronicle that the woman informed her [Lakharaj] that she stabbed herself and they made efforts to take her to the hospital, but the woman refused to seek medical attention.

Police have confirmed that this version of the story is being investigated as this appears to have been a deliberate attempt to cover up the incident.

According to the relative, after the pain became intense, Charlie was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital some 12 hours after the incident occurred.

“On Saturday night at around 11’0 clock then abee carry she and when abee reach there [the hospital] them give she one injection and a tablet to drink and sent her away,” the relative recalled.

Lakhraj related that the hospital officials could have taken more interest in the woman’s condition and save her life. According to her, the officials at the hospital did not examine the wound.