HESS oil exploration fully committed to Guyana

OIL production in Guyana must be aligned with the Government’s green agenda, President David Granger said during a meeting with John Hess, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESS Corporation – the exploration company that holds a 30 percent interest in ExxonMobil’s offshore drilling operations in the Stabroek Block.

The CEO was accompanied by HESS’ President and Chief Operating Officer, Greg Hill; Executive Vice President at ExxonMobil Exploration Corporation, Mike Cousins; Country Manager, Rod Henson and outgoing Country Manager at Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, Jeff Simons. Exxon’s Public and Government Affairs Manager, Kimberly Brasington and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman were also present at the meeting held at State House.

During their discussions, President Granger told the visiting delegation that while the country is eager to have oil production come on stream, it must be done in the context of Guyana’s ‘green’ development trajectory and as such protection of the environment is critical.

“We are very concerned about the preservation of the environment… We want the extractive industries to be developed in a sustainable way,” the President was quoted as saying in a release from the Ministry of the Presidency.

Meanwhile, Hess said that the corporation is investing billions of dollars in Guyana and that they are committed to ensuring that this is done in a transparent manner.

“We are committed to your country. We are committed to being here…. HESS is a long-term investor and we are very proud of the partnership with ExxonMobil and Nexen [Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited] as well…. We hope this development of Liza first and hopefully other prospects will transform your country and we will try to help you the best way we can to ensure that oil wealth is spent in the best way possible,” he said.

He noted too that his company has been placing tremendous attention to its social responsibility. It was on this note that he assured the Head of State of their willingness to work with the Government to address priority areas.

“We are ready to work together to help you with your vision for the country to ensure that the oil treasure really becomes the people’s treasure,” he said.

Founded in 1933, the Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.