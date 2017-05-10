Father, sons in custody for murder of wanted man

A FATHER and his three sons are in police custody following the death of Clinton Walks, the man who was found chopped to death on May 7 in Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara

A post mortem examination done on Wednesday noted that the cause of death was multiple incise wounds. The police are also reviewing surveillance footage they obtained to aid the probe into the death of Walks.

Walks, also known as ‘Bongo,’ 36, of Lot 3 Bus Shed Street, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, was found lying in a pasture. According to police, Walks had been sentenced to 18 months in jail in 2015 for the offence of break and enter and larceny, and he was wanted for several similar offences, including simple larceny committed in his village. Having no steady employment, Walks did odd jobs around the village, and lived alone in a house on a family property. He was the youngest of seven children. Residents in the area said he had had many brushes with the law, and may have met his end because he had broken into one property too many.

“The man was a pest,” one resident said. Meanwhile, his father, George Hunt, said he would not swear for his son even though he lived in the same yard by himself in a separate building. But he was “a hustler”, the elder Hunt said of his late son, adding that although he lived alone and had regular brushes with the law, he was a father of three.

Other relatives said that “Bongo” was a law onto himself, and did not have a close relationship with family. His sister, Julia Hall, is of the belief that her brother was attacked and killed at another location before being dumped in the street where he lived.