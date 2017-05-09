Team Benschop member sworn in as City Councillor

A NEW Team Benschop City Councillor, Jameel Rasul, was sworn in on Monday, when the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) met for its statutory meeting.
Rasul, a businessman, is replacing Councillor Selwyn Smartt, who resigned recently to facilitate the rotating of the Council seat. Leader of Team Benschop, Mark Benschop had told this newspaper in an invited comment that he prefers to allow younger members of his team to occupy the Council seat so as to gain the experience in fighting for the rights of citizens.
But he, too, is expected to occupy the Council seat before the end of the three-year council.