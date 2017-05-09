Son dies after lash to head by dad

A 40-YEAR-OLD father of Better Hope Railway Embankment is in custody for allegedly killing’ his 18-year-old son.

The father, late Monday afternoon, confessed dealing his son a fatal blow on Thursday May 8, but initially told doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) that the lad, who was a labourer, had fallen off a ladder at his workplace.

Dead is Azeem Khan, a labourer, who lived with his parents at Lot 8 Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara. His body is now at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary.

Police said, investigation revealed that last Thursday around 19:30 hrs, Azeem and his a 40-year-old father had an altercation, during which the lad was allegedly struck to the head with a piece of wood.

The son was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed the following day. The father kept the silence until late Monday afternoon, after a post mortem done earlier in the day revealed the cause of death to be ‘hemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head’.

It was then that the father confessed to striking his son in the head, resulting in his death, but stated that it was ‘unintentionally’ done. Police have said the father is cooperating fully with investigators.