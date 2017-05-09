Region Five fire victims receive assistance

THE Difficult Circumstances Unit under the Ministry of Social Protection’s arm of Public Assistance provided aid to three victims whose houses were affected by fire or high-wind atrocities in Region Five.

While there are other houses that are affected by fire or high winds in these villages, the focus on these victims was magnified because of the dire and comparatively worst situation than others who might have been affected, a release from the Ministry of Social Protection noted. According to Member of Parliament, Jennifer Wade of Region No. Five, high winds are common in the village of Catherine during the rainy season, while Calcutta village is affected by fires.

The recipients of assistance were Phillis King of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Jennifer Inniss and Rhonda Daniels. They all expressed gratitude to the government and the Ministry of Social Protection for their concern and assistance. Some of the materials given to the victims consisted of mattresses with blankets and sheets, food items and clothes.

In a statement of gratitude, one of the victims expressed both humility and sincerity, “No matter how small it is, I thank you,” indicating that she would make do with whatever assistance is given to her.

The Difficult Circumstances Unit, which is under the direct responsibility of Minister Amna Ally, was ably represented by Administrator, Colleen Roberts; Member of Parliament Jennifer Wade; Regional Counsellor Gloria Lyndo and CDC Regional Officer, Carol Nurse. The Difficult Circumstances Unit is one of the philanthropic arm of the Ministry of Social Protection. It usually functions in areas where victims are grossly stricken by poverty and social degradation by loss of a family member. It also seeks to help single-parent victims who are economically burdened, incapable of meeting basic needs to survive and the incompetent and disabled who cannot earn financially.