Pork-knocker charged with 2016 murder of friend

AFTER almost a year on the run, a 26-year-old Pork-knocker was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Richard Culpepper of One Mile, Potaro, who was stabbed during an argument at Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni-Mazaruni in 2016.

Jamar Ralph of South Haslington, East Coast Demerara was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

While initial reports last year revealed that the murder occurred on October 2, 2016, the police charge in court stated that the murder took place on February 10, 2016 at Sand Hill Landing. Defense lawyer, Eusi Anderson explained that Ralph is the father and sole breadwinner of two minors. The lawyer sought to assure the court that his client is innocent of the charge; the Chief Magistrate however remanded the accused until May 31 and the case was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

On May 4, 2017 Police in ‘F’ Division arrested Ralph at Omai, Mahdia district. Culpepper was killed after a heated argument with a group of men he was imbibing with. The argument turned into a fight, and the suspect allegedly stabbed Culpepper in the chest with a knife. He then fled farther in the back-lands.