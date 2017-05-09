Political mischief

Sport director says accusations politically motivated

DIRECTOR of Sport Christopher Jones, Tuesday evening flayed media reports alleging financial improprieties on his part, urging that an investigation be conducted into the accusations which he branded as politically motivated.

The allegations against Jones were contained in a report by the Kaieteur News on Tuesday implicating him in gross misappropriation of National Sports Commission (NSC) funds. Referencing the article, Jones said it is “part of a naked attack on my person, character and integrity, which is politically motivated.” He noted that he can only hope that the “intellectual authors” of the allegations are exposed.

“I am pleased to have read that an investigation is being conducted. I commit my full and unreserved cooperation with same as I am confident that I and my team at the NSC will be completely vindicated,” Jones said. Adding that, “Further, I call for an independent investigation in uncovering the intellectual authors of the article and that those culpable have appropriate action taken against them by the relevant authorities.”

Jones did not specifically address the allegations levelled against him, which ranged from issuing his personal assistant a cheque for $3M to the granting of a $600,000 loan to the Guyana Baseball League for assistance with airfare to travel. However, a statement made yesterday by NSC Commissioner and Attorney-at-Law, James Bond, yesterday, explicitly addressed some of the allegations and offered subsequent explanations.

The full statement as issued by Jones is as follows:

It is never my intention to discuss these issues in the public domain, unfortunately, the issue was placed in the public domain and therefore I must defend my good character.

I note an article appearing in the May 9, 2017 edition of Kaieteur News under the headline: ‘National Sports Commission Director allegedly pays assistant $3M for doing nothing.’ I wish to unequivocally state that this article is based on falsehoods and I reject any assertion or allegation of improper conduct on my part as Director of Sport. At all times I have executed my duties with the highest level of integrity and within the law. Further, I have forged strong relationships between the National Sports Commission and all national and other sporting bodies as I have worked assiduously to raise the profile of sports in Guyana. Mine is a tireless and thankless task, but one which I pursue with enthusiasm, zeal and a passion for the sector.

From my interactions with the various sporting organisations I have every reason to believe that I enjoy a high level of confidence and trust from the entire sporting fraternity. This has been achieved, even as I have operated under severe internal constraints and with limited resources – the details of which I do not wish to disclose at this time. Nonetheless, my work in sports is on public record as is my achievements and performance in the sector.

I have every reason to believe that this article is part of a naked attack on my person, character and integrity, which is politically motivated. Further, it is my view that the intellectual authors of this attack are steeped in envy of the achievements of the NSC and the consequent positive public attention which has followed. I do not believe that it is any coincidence that this attack has come mere weeks after the successful and critically acclaimed NSC Sports Awards at which the medallists of Guyana’s CARIFTA team were awarded University of Guyana scholarships by the NSC.

I am pleased to have read that an investigation is being conducted. I commit my full and unreserved cooperation with same as I am confident that I and my team at the NSC will be completely vindicated.

Further, I call for an independent investigation in uncovering the intellectual authors of the article and that those culpable have appropriate action taken against them by the relevant authorities. The source of the Kaieteur News article is unfortunate, but as a disciplined public servant, I shall say no more.