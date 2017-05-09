Nandlall’s case adjourned, SOCU still investigating

THE Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is still to complete investigations into the alleged larceny committed by former Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall in relation to approximately 20 Law Reports.

This was revealed in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday by Special Prosecutor, Patrice Henry when the matter was came up before Magistrate Fabayo Azore for report.

Henry told the court he is confident that the investigations will be completed by May 26, 2017 and requested a date to report on whether the matter will be tried indictably or whether the Administration of Justice Act will be applied.

However, Nandlall’s Attorney, Sanjeev Datadin objected and questioned on basis his client was charged if investigations into the matter are still ongoing. Datadin then asked for the charge to be dismissed against his client, noting that when the investigation is complete, then the charge can be reinstituted.

The Magistrate however adjourned the matter until May 29, 2017. Nandlall through his attorney is considering the intervention of the High Court to have the charge dismissed, on the ground that the prosecution has no evidence.

On April 27, Nandlall was charged with Larceny by Bailee in connection with a number of law books which he took from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, which he said was given to him by former President, Donald Ramotar during his tenure in office.

The former AG was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that he fraudulently converted 14 Commonwealth Law Reports valued at GY$2.3 million to his own use, as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. He was released on self-bail by Magistrate Azore.

Nandlall told reporters recently that, “The criminal justice system is being used as a political instrument” and he was being supplied with those law books that predated a decade before his appointment.

Over the last two years, Nandlall has repeatedly confirmed that while he was AG, law books were purchased for him by the state with approval by former president Ramotar. The missing books were bought from Lexis Nexis (U.K.), publishers of the Commonwealth Law Reports, and are said to be worth over US$2.5M.

However, after the PPP was unseated in 2015, Nandlall took possession of the books which were bought for him as AG, by the state. Nandlall had explained that the law books are in his possession and he has no intention of returning them to the State.

He subsequently secured an order in the High Court which bars the police from seizing the books.