Mexico claim third straight CONCACAF Under-17 title

MEXICO earned their third straight CONCACAF Under-17 Championship title by outlasting the United States 5-4 on penalty kicks, after their 2017 final ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

Andrew Carleton gave the Americans a 1-0 lead, while Carlos Robles levelled for Mexico late in dramatic fashion.

Once the final whistle blew, the match went directly to penalty kicks, where both sides converted their first two attempts. Akil Watts missed on the USA’s third and Mexico went on to net three straight, with Roberto de la Rosa getting the clincher.

Thanks to U.S. goalkeeper Justin Garces, who made several outstanding saves, it appeared that Mexico’s remarkable CU17 run was going to end by being shutout for the first time in 20 competition matches.

Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, everything changed. Mexico’s Daniel Lopez fought off Josh Sargent to gain control of Jairo Torres’ diagonal pass and dribble deftly towards the left-goal line. While Sargent lunged desperately to block the eventual cross, Lopez lifted the ball to the edge of the six-yard box. Robles was there to snap a header into the right side of the net.

Just two minutes earlier, an attempt by Chris Goslin, which would have given the Americans a 2-0 advantage, crashed off the woodwork.

The U.S. took a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute on an awkward miscue by Mexico goalkeeper Cesar Lopez and a touch of brilliance by the excellent Carelton.

Lopez’s attempt to kick a back pass from the edge of the six-yard box barely went 20 yards in the air as USA substitute Tim Weah out-jumped Luis Olivas to win the header. The ball fell to an unmarked Carleton, who turned quickly to time a shot from 19 yards out beyond the reach of the right-diving Lopez.

Mexico had solid opportunities to get on the scoreboard earlier, only for Garces to thwart de la Rosa (26’) and Jesus Perez (35’) in the first half and de la Rosa (73’) again after break. Daniel Lopez had a goal disallowed for what appeared to be a handball in the 52nd minute. Six minutes later, a Torres free kick ricocheted off the post.

(Sportsmax)