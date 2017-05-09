Local cyclists fail to medal at Pan American road race cycling championship

… but turn in creditable performances amid challenging conditions

GUYANA’S six-member team who competed in the just concluded 32nd Pan American road cycling championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic failed to medal but despite challenging conditions, turned in creditable performances.

Last Sunday, Guyana’s Paul DeNobrega and Junior Niles competed in the 170km race which was staged around the Mirader Sur Park that has a 10km circuit and at the end of the race, DeNobrega finished the gruelling event in the 44th position while Niles placed 69th.

It was probably the highest level of competition for the two Guyanese as they came up against some of the best cyclists in the Pan American group.

Colombian Andres Martinez (3:18.47) won ahead of Mexico’s Alfredo Infante, Sebastin Benarides (Colombia), Francisco Chomarro (Argentina) and Ignacio Maldonado (Uruguay) respectively.

Barbadian Phillip Clarke ended 13th and Cuba’s Felix Fernandez 14th.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Andrew Hicks, Hamza Eastman and Jamal contested a 140km race for Under-23 cyclists and in the end, Eastman placed 20th of 71 riders while John finished 36th. Hicks, who was with the leading bunch nearing the finish, developed cramps in both his legs and had to settle for 69th.

It must be noted that on the local scene, cyclists are not accustomed to such long races and especially on hilly courses and that made the exposure important for the Guyanese.

Some 240 cyclists from 27 Pan American nations participated in the championships and these cyclists came from other countries including Cuba, Colombia, United States, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Guatemala and Mexico.