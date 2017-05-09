Labourer caught throwing bag of weed, other items over prison fence

A Labourer is in police custody after he was caught throwing a bag, containing prohibited items, over the fence of the Georgetown Prison on Monday night.
A police report noted that at about 21:30hrs, an alert police rank, who was securing a section of the outer perimeter of the Georgetown Prison, observed the 42-year-old labourer with a bulky bag, which he swiftly threw over the north-eastern fence of the prison. The man attempted to flee the area but was promptly arrested by the said officer who immediately communicated what transpired.
Shortly after, Prison Officers retrieved the bag and found it to contain a number of prohibited items inclusive of ten packs of cigarettes, a cellular phone and 793 grams of cannabis. He is cooperating with investigators and is likely to appear in court soon.