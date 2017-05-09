ISG, Sterling Products partner for EBDCA T20 tournament

STARTING this weekend, cricket clubs in the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) will showcase T20 action, as Industrial Supplies Guyana (ISG) teams up with Sterling Products to host a club tournament.

During a brief press conference yesterday at ISG’s Nandy Park headquarters, the tournament was unveiled

Chairman of the Eccles Ramsburg NDC, Mahamad Hafeez, contended that once again, cricket returns to the area, adding, “for too long, cricket has not been played on the East Bank, as it ought to be, like I know in my days.”

Natasha Ali, ISG Operations Officer contended that the company is pleased to be on board with the tournament, reminding that such activities help the youths to be involved in more constructive methods to develop life.

“Sports brings everyone together,” she said, adding, “If there’s a cricket match playing, no matter the age, everyone is in tune and they are happy.”

Acting president of the association, Rohan Sarjoo, expressed delight at the companies’ enthusiasm to revive cricket in that region.

“We would like other businesses on the East Bank to come forward and donate and give sponsorship to this association. We are a very small association but we have members with big hearts who are willing to sit and work with sponsors.”

He noted that sponsorship has been hard especially on the East Bank with several visits bearing no fruits with the exception of the two title sponsors.

Technical Director of the GCB, Colin Stuart, in his remarks commended the job the association has been doing, adding, “We cannot underestimate the role of sponsorship.”

“We have to look at sport as a bigger picture, as ISG was looking at it, not just helping to fund cricket for competition but the other benefits that can be realised, like team work.

The tournament will target clubs from Linden in Upper Demerara to Ruimveldt and will start this Saturday with fixtures expected to be released later in the week.