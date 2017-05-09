High Court trial for youth accused of Shopkeeper’s murder

A SOUTH Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident was committed stand trial in the High Court for the robbery/murder of a Sophia shopkeeper in 2015 at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Jamal Forde, 24, is the second person to be charged and committed to the High Court for the murder of 24-year-old Shawn Anys of ‘D’ Field, Sophia who was gunned down during a robbery on May 1, 2015. The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) was presided over by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and prosecuted by Sargent Ayesha Gibbon.

Magistrate Ally-Seepaul in her ruling on Monday said that after reviewing the evidence in its entirety, the court found that there is enough evidence against the accused for the case to be tried before a judge and jury.

According to reports, Anys, who owned and managed a small grocery shop at his home, was confronted by the bandits just before 23:00hrs. The man was in his home when he heard his dogs barking and decided to venture out of the house to investigate.

He was then confronted by two armed men who forced him into the house and shot him while demanding money and valuables. The gunmen made off with $40,000 in cash along with jewellery.

Anys was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.