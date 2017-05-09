GPHC fires employee

–another expected to be let go shortly

ISSUES of discrepancy in the procurement of drugs have led to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) dismissing one of its employees.

And word is that as investigations continue, another employee is expected to be let go shortly.

A reliable source told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday that the Public Procurement Commission (PPC)’s investigation into the procurement of drugs and medical supplies for the month of March has uncovered that there were numerous discrepancies in the system.

According to the source, a tender even had to be pulled because the documents were tampered with by someone in the hospital’s finance department.

Reports indicate that because of what was uncovered by the PPC, one of the persons from the department was sent home.

“This has been going on for a while now,” said the source, who disclosed that another person is expected to be dismissed for being a part of the conspiracy.

This publication has learnt that instances such as these have caused the procurement system to be compromised, but efforts are afoot to correct the situation.

It was reported in the Guyana Chronicle that shortage of drugs, medical supplies and human resources continue to plague the GPHC, but the government has maintained that these deficiencies do not affect the delivery of patient care.

During a visit to the hospital by the Parliamentary Sector Committee on Social Services, Senior Pharmacist, Ms Jenelle Welch disclosed that they are short of several drugs and medical supplies, and that these drugs only ran out within the last few days and weeks.

“It’s on and off; there is some stuff that’s not in supply right now, but we still get medication coming from time to time,” she posited, while pointing out that the patient load is ever so often hard to keep up with.