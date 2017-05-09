‘Drunken’ fisherman slapped with five charges

-ordered to stop consuming alcohol

A FISHERMAN was on Tuesday slapped with several charges in relation to offences he committed while under the influence of alcohol.

Egbert Daniels, 45, of Mabaruma, North West District (NWD) appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with break and enter with larceny, damage to property, throwing missiles, insulting a woman and assault.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on May 4, at Mabaruma Settlement, he broke into the dwelling house of Kenneth Dork and stole $3,800 cash, property of Dork. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of $15,000 with an alternative of two weeks imprisonment.

It is further alleged that on May 1 at Barima, he threw a missile to the annoyance of Judy Daniels. To this charge, Daniels also pleaded guilty and was fined $7,500 with an alternative of two weeks in jail. The fisherman admitted that on May 1, he maliciously damaged four window panes valued at $12,000 belonging to Judy Daniels.

On this charge, he was ordered to compensate the victim $12,000 or in default, serve four weeks in prison. He was given two weeks to pay the fines.

The man was also charged with calling Judy Daniels a name, other than her own name, with intent to insult or annoy her, to which he pleaded not guilty and granted $5,000 bail. The fisherman also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Winston Allen and was released on $5,000 bail.

Before transferring the case to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court, the Chief Magistrate warned Daniels to desist from using alcohol pending the completion of the trial; if he fails to abide by her conditions, he will be arrested and placed on remand at the Camp Street prison.